For the first time in three years, Party in the Paddock returned to Tasmania and thousands of people within the state and also interstate converged to Quercus Park to see some of Australia's hottest acts perform.
The event, which is being held for the tenth time, features a number of headline acts with Gang of Youths set to play out to a packed main stage on Saturday night.
Founder and organiser Jesse Higgs said he was excited to bring Party in the Paddock back for Tasmania. "We have well over 12,000 people coming, which is massive," Mr Higgs said.
"It feels very special to be back, obviously COVID was a massive thing for people, so to have live music, a large-scale camping festival back for Tassie, it's massive for us and yeah, we are so happy.
"Party in the Paddock is here to stay, hopefully for another 10 years. The last time it was on was 2020, and then COVID hit. We got to sit back for those three years and work hard on other events, and we wanted to bring this event back for Tassie," he said.
Mr Higgs said a lot of work had gone into preparing the festival.
"We actually were able to bring back Party in the Paddock from early September when we decided we're going to do it so a lot of work has gone into this. We've been really cracking hard but it popped up really quickly. It's such a great site out here.
"It's been great to see all of our crowd come back as well as welcome some new punters as well," he said.
Dominic Paver of Savage Honey said he was honoured to be performing and had heard nothing but good things about the event.
"We are an alt rock bluesy band and we've been together for almost 10 months. This is our first festival and we couldn't be more stoked with where we are starting off our little festival circuit," Mr Paver said.
Local teenagers, Stella (18) and Lilli (18), said they were excited to attend their first Party in the Paddock and were excited to see Yung Gravy, The Vengaboys, and Hockey Dad.
"I was so surprised that Young Gravy was announced. I didn't think he would come down here to Tassie. There were a lot of songs from Triple J that I know so hopefully they will sing their 'Like a Version' songs," Stella said.
"It's a good environment, where we are camping, everyone seems really nice," she said.
Western Australians Yasmine and Madelaine always wanted to come to Tasmania and decided to hire a van and check out the state, as well as enjoy the music at Party in the Paddock.
They said they were most excited to see Gang of Youths perform. "It's great, it's very relaxed and we will see how it goes," Yasmin said.
Creative and marketing manager Meg Hitchcock said the event had a "good vibe overall".
"I was really excited to see Vera Blue because she always performs in, has an epic outfit that she performs in and looks majestic up on stage."
Founder and organiser Jesse Higgs said it was important to bring big scale artists to Tassie.
"It's really important for our community, for our industry, and for our economy to bring in larger scale acts", Mr Higgs said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
