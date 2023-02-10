It was another happy homecoming for jockey Craig "Froggy" Newitt when he broke a 10-year drought in Tasmania's premier mares' race at Elwick on Friday.
Newitt came with a barnstorming finish on Victorian-trained mare Belsielle to win the $150,000 Bow Mistress for the first time since scoring on local star Rebel Bride in 2012.
Shuffled out the back by early interference, Belsielle powered home to score by 1-1/4 lengths from fellow Victorian Embeller who took second in a photo-finish from gallant locals Sirene Stryker and Emily.
The winner is trained by David and Coral Feek at Mornington who put the race on the mare's radar at the start of her current preparation.
"We targeted the race because we wanted to get some black type and it's such a thrill to win," Coral Feek said.
"It didn't go to plan because it looked like she clipped heels early in the race but Craig managed to negotiate his way through.
"We might now stay for the Vamos Stakes (at Mowbray on Wednesday week) if she pulls up well.
"She's never raced over 1400m but I think she'll relish it."
Newitt said: "It was nice to win the race for a little stable and there's a few local owners in the horse as well.
"There was a lot of argy-bargy down the back straight so I took her out the back to get away from it all.
"When they bunched up coming to the corner I was pretty confident I was going to be in the finish."
Red-hot favourite Dunkel gave connections and punters a real scare before his class prevailed in the $150,000 Tasmanian Derby.
"How's your hearts?" jockey Harry Coffey asked the owners as he brought Dunkel back into the mounting yard after a half-length win over fellow Victorians Abrupt and Cable Dancer.
Coffey was referring to the fact that Dunkel was blocked for a run until well into the home straight when he finally squeezed through a gap.
"I must admit that I thought we were going to run an unlucky third," Coffey said.
"For him to still get the win was probably a little bit lucky but, when your horse is better than the rest of the field, luck can fall your way."
Coffey said "a tight little run" opened up within the last 100m and "we were lucky enough to dart through it and get the job done.
"Some horses, when they get into tricky spots, don't have the ability to get out of them.
"But, at this point of his life, he has.
"When he gets into a bit of trouble he can somehow overcome it and that's the class of the horse."
Victorian-based filly Soul Choice had little more than an exercise gallop to win the $125,000 Strutt Stakes and will now head to the Tasmanian Oaks on Sunday week.
And, it will take a crowbar to get jockey Jordan Childs out of the saddle.
"Wherever she goes, I'll go," Childs said after riding the Gai Waterhouse/Adrian Bott-trained filly to an effortless all-the-way win.
"I made sure I saved a little bit for next time - she's definitely got a bit left in the tank.
"She's a pretty casual filly who just goes through the motions and picks up when you want her to."
Soul Choice is based at Waterhouse's Flemington stables under the case of foreman Rebecca Shanks who accompanied her to Tasmania and was always confident in the run.
"That looked more like a trackwork gallop the way she had her ears pricked and Jordy is one of the best when out in front," Shanks said.
"It was so important not to miss black type with her because she's an impeccably-bred filly."
Shanks said Soul Choice would remain in Tasmania to prepare for the Oaks.
Rowella jockey Hayley McCarthy capped a comeback that she thought might never happen when she won the Class 1 Handicap on Champagne Cinders.
McCarthy, 32, broke the talus bone in her foot at the Longford training centre in 2018 when a horse she was riding reared and slipped as it was leaving the track and landed on top of her.
She didn't ride again for more than four years and admitted there were many times when she didn't think she would make it back.
"The bone still needs fusing but I'm just going along with it until that needs to be done," McCarthy said after getting Champagne Cinders home by a nose.
"It's special to be back winning and also good that I'll now be able to finish on my own terms when the time comes," she said.
McCarthy had enduring a frustrating run of minor placings since returning to race riding in November.
Muscle Up earned a start in the $100,000 3YO Classic on Launceston Cup day with a strong win in the $30,000 Carbine Club Plate (1200m).
After finishing second at his first four starts, Muscle Up has now won two races in a row carrying $20,000 Tasbred bonuses taking his earnings to just over $96,000.
Trainer Adam Trinder is keen to step the Zululand gelding up to 1400m but said it was worth staying at 1200m to race for $100,000.
After another copybook Brendon McCoull ride, Muscle Up won by a length from Sistine with a wayward Miami Sun 3/4 length away third.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.