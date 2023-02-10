Failure to stay off drugs results in jail

A Launceston man faces up to 18 months jail after breaching his drug treatment order by travelling out of Tasmania and also by committing offences while on the order.
Magistrate Sharon Cure cancelled Robert Craig Williams' order saying that his performance was poor and unlikely to achieve its aim.
"He was given absolutely every chance and has not done enough for the order to continue," she said.
A drug treatment order enables a defendant to avoid jail if he complies with conditions and stays off drugs.
After the cancellation Williams 38, changed his plea to guilty on 11 counts of breaching and seven counts of attempting to breach a family violence order.
Williams was placed on the order in February 2022 by Justice Robert Pearce after pleading guilty to trafficking in 144 grams of methylamphetamine.
He had a 20 year cycle of drug use and crime and was described by Justice Pearce as being at a high risk of reoffending. The order enabled him to avoid 18 months jail. Ms Cure said that Williams had not kept the promises he made to the court. She said tests showed he had ceased cannabis use but not the use of methylamphetamine (ice).
Ms Cure said that there was a application to breach the oprder as early as May 2022 after allegations of breach of bail, aggravated evasion of police and family violence offending.
She said that the cancellation was refused because it was early in the order. "It was asserted that he was on the cusp of change," she said. In September 2022 he failed to turn up in court for a review of progress.
"At this point the drug treatment order was without any hope," she said. The court will hear submissions on March 1 about the length of time Williams will serve in jail.
In 2016 Williams received a two year and nion month sentence for aggravated burglary, stealing and stealing seven firearms from a house in West Launceston.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
