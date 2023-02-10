UPDATED: Scottsdale, Derby, Gladstone and surrounding areas have been issued with a flood advice to monitor conditions by the Tasmania SES.
During the next six hours flooding of nearby streams and river sis likely and some low-lying properties may become isolated by flood waters.
SES has advised people living in the area to check their flood emergency plan if they have one, to monitor conditions and prepare to go to a safer place if it becomes more dangerous.
Earlier: Heavy thunderstorms has triggered Tasmania SES to issue a flood watch and act for St Helens and surrounds.
Flood waters are knee deep and rising at the following locations: Circassian Street, Tasman Highway [Lions Park to St Helens Township/CBD] and St Helens Point Road.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the North-West and East Coast forecast districts.
Over the next several hours Tasmania SES urged people to avoid flooded areas.
"Flood waters are a risk to safety, never walk, play, ride, or drive in floodwater," Tasmania SES said.
Flooding is likely in streams and rivers.
Tasmania SES said lives could be at risk from flood waters, some properties may become isolated or inundated by flood waters and evacuation of some properties may be required.
"Property, livestock, equipment, and crops may be threatened by flood waters," they said.
"Driving conditions may be dangerous."
SES has advised people in the affected areas to utilise their flood emergency plan.
People are being advised to prepare their property, if safe to do so, by placing furniture and possessions on high up tables or benches, move livestock and equipment to higher ground and preparing an emergency kit and being ready to leave.
"If conditions worsen and safe to do so, leave and go to the home of a family member or friend who is in a safe location away from the flood affected area," SES advised
"Contact family, friends, and neighbours to alert them of the potential for flooding."
For life-threatening emergencies, dial triple zero. For emergency flood and storm assistance call the SES on 132 500.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.