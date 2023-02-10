The Greater Northern Raiders women's team will return to North Hobart for the second-last round of the Cricket Tasmania Premier League on Sunday.
Having faced the Demons two weeks ago, Raiders will be looking for revenge after Naomi Stalenberg's unbeaten century proved the difference between the sides last time out.
Raiders haven't played since, after last weekend's clash against New Town at Riverside was abandoned without play due to wet weather.
Coach Darren Simmonds said the weekend off could act as a nice refresher for the squad.
"Our players play a lot of cricket and sometimes a wash out like that could even be a positive because it just might give the players a little chance to freshen up," he said.
"A lot of players play Saturday and Sunday right throughout the season, so I don't see any negatives of us not playing last weekend."
While North Hobart may feel confident heading into the match, the form book effectively goes out the window heading into Sunday's clash according to Simmonds, with both sides losing multiple players to Tasmanian Tigers duty.
There will be two players enter the side for Raiders, with Elyse Page taking the gloves in her return match, while Phoebe Barnett will be rewarded with her debut following some impressive form for Wynyard, as well as a destructive performance in the North versus North-West representative game. Outgoing is Kate Chaplin, who is moving to Western Australia for study.
Simmonds spoke on Barnett's recent performances. "Phoebe's been in some pretty good form recently, she plays her club cricket at Wynyard with Montana Bradley, who's our captain at the moment," he said.
"Monty has been seeing what she's doing first-hand and we've been keeping an eye on Phoebe for a little while now, so she's got a chance to play her first game for the Raiders which is really exciting for her."
With only two rounds remaining, a win for the Northern outfit would almost certainly sew up a place in the competition's grand final.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
