Replacing the she-oak, colloquially known as the Lone Tree, that once stood proudly on barren rocks at Binalong Bay, could face hurdles.
A Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania spokesperson said Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Services would always assess a community or council request, such as replanting a tree at Binalong Bay, on a case-by-case basis.
"However, PWS does not consider the likelihood of a new tree establishing in that location as high, and this would be a consideration in assessing any request," the spokesperson said.
This comes after a Cornwall resident raised the issue of the fallen tree at the Break O'Day January council meeting.
"It was internationally renowned in the world of photography as a 'go to' location," the resident said.
"In the world of Photography, this tree ranked highly as a subject.
"It was the reason many photographers would seek out and go to Binalong Bay and the Bay of Fires.
"This particular tree was iconic and important to tourism locally. Is it at all possible, to replant another she oak in its place?"
The council has since replied that it would refer the issue to the Parks and Wildlife Services for their response or action.
On Wednesday, the Department of NRE spokesperson said Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Services had not received any formal request in relation to replanting a tree at Binalong Bay.
The Lone Tree was reportedly blown away by high winds in the spring of 2021. The image of the Lone Tree has featured on the front of the Australian Photography magazine in August 2021.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
