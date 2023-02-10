McLachlan's footy 'game' with Tassie

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan is visiting Hobart again on Thursday week to discuss the proposed Macquarie Point stadium which has divided Tasmanians. He may even raise the issue of Tasmania's bid for an AFL team. Then again he may not, because it is all about the stadium now. Some in Tasmania think the stadium is a good idea, mainly those who will benefit from it financially, along with the AFL. But the vast majority of Tasmanian taxpayers who will be paying for it see it as unnecessary, and a scandalous waste of money that would be better spent on the state's over-stretched health and hospital system, education, housing, roads and the poor sporting facilities used by normal Tasmanians. The stadium is a symbol of the polarisation of sport in the state, the widening gap between elite levels enjoying a $1 billion stadium compared with the run-down facilities ordinary sports men and women cope with.
Then there is the disappearance of regional teams and football leagues across Victoria and Tasmania under his watch and his predecessor Andrew Demetriou that is testament to their arrogant neglect of the sport at a grassroots level. That long-standing teams like Bridport and Hobart's Glenorchy, once one of the state's top teams, are struggling to put a team on the ground is a matter of deep concern. But not McLachlan. So what's his game? people may ask.
The sense The Examiner is getting is that he and his small coterie of confreres who run the AFL don't care whether Tasmania gets a licence or not, because it is rusted-on Aussie Rules/AFL territory and it's not going anywhere. If it was a rugby league state, it would be a different matter. But if Tasmania does get the nod from the other 18 teams, then McLachlan has determined the state will pay a high price and provide a stadium as good as any other in the league, with a roof. Tasmanians are wondering how things got to this.
So we know he doesn't care whether Tassie gets a licence or not, but he wants the stadium. The trouble is, Tassie doesn't have the $250 million the state is being asked to kick in to help pay for it. The federal government has been asked for $275 million. The AFL has generously offered $15 million. Clearly the numbers don't add up, even to the laughable early estimates of the stadium cost. The numbers look even worse - and he's probably figured this out already - when it is realised that the feds are unlikely to put up their share because state Labor is dead against it.
So our sense from talking to AFL sources is that he wants to find another source of big dollops of money. His logical target in Hobart in 12 days time will be business. If so, as we are informed, it'll be interesting to see how "business" - which has been a big spruiker for the stadium - reacts when it is asked to kick the can. It's hard to see the sort of businesses that might benefit from the stadium such as hospitality and liquor (a Cascade anyone?) coming up with even a small fraction of the money the feds were going to put in.
And when IS that vote of the AFL clubs being held? McLachlan promised it for last August. And HE was supposed to be going by the end of last year too. No wonder Tasmanians are sceptical, even cynical, about the proposed stadium.
