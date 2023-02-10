McLachlan's footy 'game' with Tassie

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan is visiting Hobart again on Thursday week to discuss the proposed Macquarie Point stadium which has divided Tasmanians. He may even raise the issue of Tasmania's bid for an AFL team. Then again he may not, because it is all about the stadium now. Some in Tasmania think the stadium is a good idea, mainly those who will benefit from it financially, along with the AFL. But the vast majority of Tasmanian taxpayers who will be paying for it see it as unnecessary, and a scandalous waste of money that would be better spent on the state's over-stretched health and hospital system, education, housing, roads and the poor sporting facilities used by normal Tasmanians. The stadium is a symbol of the polarisation of sport in the state, the widening gap between elite levels enjoying a $1 billion stadium compared with the run-down facilities ordinary sports men and women cope with.