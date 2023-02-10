The Tasmania JackJumpers travelled to Cairns for their NBL play-in qualifier with the odds stacked against them.
Playing against the physical Taipans, a team the JackJumpers have often struggled against according to Roth earlier in the season, the visitors had also lost star import Josh Magette with a fractured eye-socket and a broken cheekbone.
Adding to that, captain Clint Steindl was sidelined after his groin injury failed to recover in time.
Still, despite the key players missing, Tasmania's roster depth found a new, match-winning level to power past the Taipans.
While All-NBL First Team representative Milton Doyle's 25 points played a primary role to the JackJumpers' success, the differential between points scored by bench players was the most telling to the outcome of the match.
Finishing 8-46, the 38-point difference proved key with Tasmania only winning by eight points.
This was largely thanks to the efficient scoring of 24-year-old Isaac White, who finished with 18 points and shot at 70 per cent efficiency from the floor.
White, who has averaged less than 10 minutes per game this season, said he was confident he could step up to the challenge.
"We are a really deep team and so my mindset is just to stay ready," he said.
"I work out with a bunch of guys who play lesser minutes after every game to make sure I'm still conditioned and ready.
"Scott (Roth) calls my name randomly, so I've just got to be ready so that I can make the most of that opportunity.
"Going into tonight, I had a lot of confidence that if my name was called, I could rise to the occasion.
"It's not going to happen the way I want it to every night. But I do expect a certain level of myself and so I am pleased but I'm not completely shocked."
Coach Scott Roth was understandably delighted with his team's resilience.
"Our guys are relentless, they bent but they didn't break and it's just the next man up," he said.
"[White's] a perfect example sitting next to me, I'm just incredibly proud and very humbled by this, because there's a lot of teams that are trying to do what we did in the last two years and haven't been able to get it across the line.
"For our group to do it in two years back-to-back is just a great credit to the organisation, my coaching staff and these players."
Tasmania begin their three-game series against the New Zealand Breakers in Auckland on Sunday.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
