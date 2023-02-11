The Examiner

Cherishing the human contact

February 11 2023 - 9:00pm
Last weekend Festivale returned in full swing and along with a cracking atmosphere the conversations that started every few paces reminded me of the importance of ensuring human connection takes place.

