Cherishing the human contact

Last weekend Festivale returned in full swing and along with a cracking atmosphere the conversations that started every few paces reminded me of the importance of ensuring human connection takes place.
Festivale is my favourite weekend of the year because of the laughter and camaraderie that eventuates when we find ourselves in a stunning park with 10,000 patrons a day enjoying each other's company and embracing the freedom of an outside celebration post COVID-19 lockdowns, masks, and working from home.
There is no doubt that the 2023 version of Festivale was the biggest ever; evidence of a much-needed release for patrons desperate for community activity.
In the hustle-bustle of life dominated by work and family, reminding myself to check-in with family, friends, and colleagues can be a squeeze on time. Sometimes check-ins happen by chance rather than design, which is understandable until it is not.
A check-in is a welfare check. And just like any classroom, workplace, or family situation, some of those we hold dear will require more focus than others.
How are you travelling? What are you working on today? Is there anything I can do to support you? are very simple questions that can make a difference.
For me, events such as Festivale remind and reinforce the need to ensure personal connection with family and friends, and professional connection with colleagues. It also encourages me to make the effort no matter how tired, stressed, or disengaged with the world I might feel because that phone call, text, social media post, message, or the g'day quip when I see a friend or acquaintance may make more of a difference that anyone realises.
Offering vulnerability can also be beneficial. I'm really looking forward to a rest this weekend! and We've been putting in the hard yards! as conversation starters that provide opportunity for a potentially important exchange to take place.
Often the conversation will be short and sweet with mere pleasantries offered, but there may also be a moment where a critical friend could be a lifesaver.
The term check-in or check-in meeting has its origins in hotel check-ins. For those of us that travel regularly, think about the feeling of recognising a familiar face at hotel reception. You don't have to explain who you are or how long you will be staying, which is particularly important at the end of a long working day when you just wish to transition as quickly as you can from your car to your room. Of course, there will be a few words exchanged, cheeky repartee, or reflecting on a quirky event from a previous stay, however, the conversation is quick but important all the same to maintain a productive relationship.
Colleague, friend, or family check-ins can be just like that familiar conversation at your favourite hotel.
More formally, there is a day each year in September designated for checking-in known as R U OK? Day which has grown in significance over several years.
The day began in 2009 when the late Gavin Larkin decided to honour his father, Barry, who died to suicide by creating a day which aimed at encouraging conversations to prevent other families from experiencing similar tragedies.
The official R U OK? website explains the day:
"Asking the question, 'are you OK?' can make a real impact in the workplace. As employers or staff, we can all create a culture where people feel confident asking and answering this simple yet important question. Besides our legal responsibility of providing a safe and healthy workplace, these conversations can make a real difference to staff going through a tough time."
Tragically during 2021 there were 3144 people lost to suicide in Australia with 2358 men and 786 women taking their own lives. Devastatingly, 80 of those were Tasmanian with the highest year on record between 1979-2021 during the COVID year of 2019 when 106 citizens died at their own hand.
R U OK? Day is our yearly check-in, but we must do more. We must not wait for an event or a day or Festivale.
Festivale is Launceston's ultimate check-in day, yet it shouldn't take a festival. Importantly, patrons embrace the friendship that a close-knit community often generates.
The event over three days celebrates food, wine, beer, cider, and gin but most importantly it celebrates human connection.
Festivale is one of the city's favourite events on the social calendar. 1988 is a distant memory when the original Festivale took to the streets of Launceston encouraging patrons to experience the variety of food and multiculturalism that the city could muster.
The event reminds us of how we need to work hard at check-ins. And instead of viewing these moments in time as the annoying and stressful challenges you can face when a hotel can't find your booking which is clearly displayed on your electronic device, we must act as an exemplary receptionist does: direct, polite, helpful, and calm.
Statistics highlight that suicide is far more prevalent in very remote and remote areas.
Tasmanians are at risk and a check-in may save a life.
