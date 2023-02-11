Cherishing the human contact

The term check-in or check-in meeting has its origins in hotel check-ins. For those of us that travel regularly, think about the feeling of recognising a familiar face at hotel reception. You don't have to explain who you are or how long you will be staying, which is particularly important at the end of a long working day when you just wish to transition as quickly as you can from your car to your room. Of course, there will be a few words exchanged, cheeky repartee, or reflecting on a quirky event from a previous stay, however, the conversation is quick but important all the same to maintain a productive relationship.