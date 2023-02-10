The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Sawtooth Gallery exhibition celebrates the cheaper things in life

CM
By Charmaine Manuel
February 11 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Fruit Jellies," one of the works on display in Katie Barron's "Sweet Escape" exhibition at Sawtooth Gallery. Picture supplied.

Artist Katie Barron has always been drawn to the cheaper luxuries in life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.