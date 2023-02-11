The show will go on for Launceston's Drag Story Time

Despite protests, Tasmania Libraries Drag Story Time at Launceston will go on.
The sold out event features prominent Tasmanian drag performer Miss Poppins who will be telling bright and colourful stories to young Launceston residents.
North West Pride and Equality Tasmania will be hosting a welcoming party outside the library before the event.
NW Pride president Garry Wakefield said they decided to host an event to ensure visitors felt safe and were surrounded by community.
"We want people attending the Drag Story Time arrive to an overwhelming sense of being welcomed, affirmed and loved by the community around them," he said.
"We just want to ensure that everyone who comes has a pleasant time and feels like they're part of the community, like we all should feel like we're part of the community for whoever we are."
The event has garnered criticism over the sexualised nature of drag queen performances, which Mr Wakefield said it only for adult performances not story time.
"The idea that drag is a sexualised adult entertainment is is just nonsense," he said.
"Miss Poppins caters to the audience they have in front of them.
"It's about highlighting diversity for not just for the children, but for families and queer parents that have children."
Equality Tasmania vice president Lucy Mercer-Mapstone said Drag Story Times have always been a success when run in Tasmania.
"The fact the Launceston event is fully booked shows how much parents value such events," she said.
Ms Mercer-Mapstone said the key message of literacy shouldn't be lost in the debate.
"Drag Story Time is a fun and colourful way for children to boost their literacy with the added benefit of learning about diversity, respect and acceptance," she said.
Working It Out with Equality Tasmania will also be hosting an event on Wednesday night for trans and gender diverse people for community and support.
Protesting the event will be LGB Tasmania, who are arguing the event shouldn't have a drag queen as a presenter and want the event cancelled.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
