South Launceston cricketer Naomie O'Loughlin was swimming in Fiji when she felt a lump the size of a golf ball on her right breast in May last year.
She flew home to Australia the next day and saw her doctor.
It turned out to be a watery cyst but her mammogram showed a tiny lump on her left breast against the chest wall. She was diagnosed with breast cancer.
"It was a bit of a shock because it was just a tiny lump that showed up on a mammogram and there's no family history," she said.
"I was very lucky it showed up and then when they went into take that lump out, they found two more that didn't show on the mammogram."
The Scotch Oakburn College junior school teacher described it a scary moment when they found the extra lumps in her left breast in July last year.
"With the lumpectomy, they check the lymph nodes as well to see if it had spread and it hasn't spread anywhere else in my body," she said.
O'Loughlin highlighted how fortunate it was she got the mammogram and found the cancer early.
"There's no way I would have ever felt that in self-examination because it was in too deep," she said.
She explained there was a wait period as there are lots of women and men in Launceston waiting for diagnostic mammograms.
O'Loughlin is a seven-time premiership player with South and they are hosting a Pink Stumps Day on Saturday.
They play Westbury at NTCA no. 2 at 5.15pm.
The Boundaries to Beat Breast Cancer event, which will raise money for the McGrath Foundation, is on from 1-4.30pm.
South will be donating $10 for every boundary hit during their first and second grade men's matches as well as the women's match.
There will also be a Pink Pavillion Function and a raffle with attendees encouraged to wear pink.
O'Loughlin noted the foundation funded breast care nurses around Australia who play a crucial role.
It will be O'Loughlin's final game for the season because she's having a double mastectomy to remove all her breast tissue on Thursday.
"Once they do that, I won't have the cancer anymore," she said.
"I'm also going through the reconstruction phase which is important for my own well-being and what my body will physically look like.
"Hopefully it will resemble something very similar to what I am now."
O'Loughlin encouraged anyone over 40 to have a mammogram.
"I don't have the gene for breast cancer so it feels like it was completely random," she said.
The cricketer spoke of the support she had received throughout the past year from her family, friends, surgical team and cricket club.
She hopes to be out of hospital so she can support her teammates from the sidelines in the finals.
O'Loughlin said she took a glass half-full attitude to life.
"I know I've been lucky so I keep looking at the positives," she said with a smile.
"What's not to like about fake breasts for the rest of my life?
"I'm going to look good in anything I wear because my breasts will just stay where they're supposed to."
