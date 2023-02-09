Elected officials in the North-West have praised the announcement of a Senate inquiry into regional bank closures.
A motion to hold the inquiry passed through the Senate on February 8.
Residents in several towns on the Coast have seen bank branches close since the beginning of the COVID pandemic.
Labor Senator Anne Urquhart, based in Devonport, said she has advocated for the continued presence of banking services in the North-West.
"I understand the deep community concern about bank branch closures and their impact on the elderly and those living in regional communities, as well as cash-dependent community groups.
"I look forward to hearing more views from the community about how this issue can be addressed, coming on top of the Regional Banking Taskforce report to government late last year.
"Branch closures are commercial decision for banks, and I will continue to call on them to consider their customers' needs when assessing these decisions."
Commonwealth Bank closed its Smithton branch in November 2022, with ANZ also set to leave the town in April.
Circular Head Mayor Gerard Blizzard welcomed the senate inquiry into regional bank closures.
"Any inquiry or discussion about how you can maintain services in regional areas, which we very much are, is a start, and hopefully, some results will come down the track."
With ANZ still at Smithton for the next two months, Cr Blizzard said that the bank closures had not affected the community yet.
"The effect has not really hit yet, but that will come when ANZ disappears."
However, he said that the closure of the branches was still a surprise for him.
"The banks have made considerable wealth out of the customers in our area and other rural areas and continue to do that.
"But then, because of the foot traffic, they don't carry the social conscious with that.
"Because the foot traffic isn't coming through, it's easier for them to shut down on the basis that they'll make more money."
The inquiry has also been welcomed by the Finance Sector Union, with its national secretary Julia Angrisano saying it had been calling for a serious examination of branch closures as consumers and businesses are left without access to banks.
"It is clear that cutting the branch network is being done to reduce costs and maintain profits.
"While hundreds of banks have been closed in recent years, a large number of bank staff have also lost their jobs."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
