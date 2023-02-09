The Tasmania JackJumpers have claimed an iconic 87-79 win against the Cairns Taipans in the NBL's qualifying match on Thursday night at the Cairns Convention Centre.
Milton Doyle was heroic for Tasmania as he put up 25 points while Isaac White played an important support role.
The JackJumpers will face the New Zealand Breakers in the semi-finals, while Cairns will host the Perth Wildcats for a chance to play the Sydney Kings.
It was the perfect start for the JackJumpers in far-north Queensland when star import Doyle nailed a wide-open corner-three on the opening possession, shortly followed by fellow import Rashard Kelly's put-back.
Cairns quickly steadied and both teams' defence began to take control.
While the Taipans were certainly the more free-flowing on offence, the JackJumpers continued to draw fouls and stayed with their opposition by scoring from the line.
Tasmania managed to garner their third and-one play when Isaac White drove to the basket with aggression.
Scoring was spread out in the first quarter for both teams, with 14 different players getting on the board.
The visitors increased their intensity to finish the term as they went on a 13-2 run, capped off by a Jack McVeigh triple to leave the score at 25-16 at the first break.
Kelly provided energy early in the second term for Tasmania, scoring their first two buckets with close range finishes.
A deep three-pointer from DJ Hogg was quickly answered by McVeigh and the Taipans were in need of a time-out as they found themselves 13 points down.
The Taipans began to find their offensive consistency and they pulled the deficit back to within 10 points, with Tahjere McCall providing the spark.
Despite the JackJumpers also scoring with regularity, the home side continued to close in and found themselves only down by four points.
Doyle, who scored 12 for the half, demonstrated his class late in the quarter by drawing a foul from behind the arc before a sharp defensive play led to a transition dunk, giving Tasmania a 46-37 half-time lead.
Cairns once again fought back in the third term, led by Sam Waardenburg who put an exclamation mark on their early run with an impressive drive and dunk.
With the visitors' scoring drying up, the home crowd sensed an opportunity as they spurred their team into the lead for the first time since the first quarter.
Once again, the JackJumpers looked to Doyle for a response and he delivered in style, notching up 20 points after he hit a running three from the wing.
Entering the last term with a 10-point lead, the JackJumpers did as they'd done in the previous three by scoring the first bucket in the form of Sean McDonald's triple.
The margin was unchanged with five minutes remaining as Cairns became increasingly desperate in their attempts to close the gap.
Important baskets from Doyle, White and McVeigh thwarted the home side's comeback efforts however, as the visitors claimed the eight-point victory to take the direct route to the semi-finals and stun the home crowd in the process.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
