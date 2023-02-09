The Beauty Point Cabin Park was the centre of attention at a community meeting held on Wednesday night.
In a meeting drawing around 70 people, Beauty Point resident Genna Foot said a lot of local faces had been in the crowd.
"Everyone has a lot of concerns. Only a few had concerns it could turn into housing commissions, it moved away from that and it was a lot more about worries on sewerage and storm water run-off," Mrs Foot said.
She said many questioned how the community's infrastructure would handle the added pressure.
A flyer from the developer, the Dourias Group, was circulated at the meeting. It explained the lack of amenities was because of the anticipated Beauty Point foreshore master plan, and double downed on the development not being a social housing project.
Deputy mayor Jess Green, who was at the meeting, said she was anticipating there would be a large number of representations for councillors to consider when the application goes before the council.
"Views were varied, and it was clear there has been some misinformation in the community about the development. I thought it was important to come along and hear from residents, and the discussion was very respectful," Cr Green said.
Councillor Joy Allen, who is a Beauty Point resident and was at the meeting, confirmed the group had a number of concerns about the proposal.
She listed natural values assessment, landscape buffers and control of sewerage and grey water from the site.
"Other discussions included the lack of infrastructure in the town including the lack of essential shops, chemists, doctors and the slow development by council of the Beauty Point Foreshore plan," Cr Allen said.
The deadline for representations to be made to the West Tamar Council regarding the $4.5 million development is February 20.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
