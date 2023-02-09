A Birralee man says he is still traumatised after a traffic incident on Birralee Rd, north of Westbury on Wednesday.
Stephen Danson said the crash was partly a result of excessive speed on the relatively narrow road from Westbury to the Frankford Highway.
He said he was walking on the road when a truck came too fast around a blind corner and then hit a dip in the road where a culvert had subsided.
He said the front and rear left side wheels went off the side of the road. "I thought it was going to tip over but it made contact with a hydro pole which prevented it rolling and pushed it back onto its four wheels.
"It hit the pole and spun to the left and hit a brick fence."
Mr Danson said that if he had been 70 metres closer he may have been struck.
"The thing that scared me is that there is a bus stop nearby where kids board a school bus," he said.
"It could have been a tragedy if it had happened earlier in the day."
Mr Danson said that his neighbour had suffered truck damage four times.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
