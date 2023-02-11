A decade of Tasmanian Championship Wrestling will be celebrated as the company host their 10th annual Annihilation event.
Ahead of what they describe as their "biggest show ever" on February 25 at Elphin Sports Centre, co-owners Daniel Hawes and Beau Sayer reflected on the humble beginnings.
"I never thought we would make it to this, when we said we were having the first show I didn't believe that was going to happen - I never thought we'd be here for 10," Sayer said.
Hawes added: "I think we've evolved massively, for anyone that hasn't been in the last couple of years, it's now the full spectacle of pro wrestling - it's lights, it's action.
"We've put a lot of work into this show to make it the biggest show visually and in the ring that we've ever done."- TCW co-owner Daniel Hawes
The show has six matches on the card, headlined by a title unification match for the TCW championship between JJ Storm and Liam Lacey and a six-man tag team match between The Family - Dylan Daniels, Eddie Jones and Diablo - versus Brisbane Street Bullies - Adrian Alexander, Chris Lockwood and Deano Nickson.
Five of the six matches feature home-grown Tasmanian talent from the Launceston region and surrounds, something that makes Hawes and Sayer proud.
"We used to have to really rely on getting people in but this is the best of Tasmania," Hawes said.
"It's a real testament, we've grown the production, we've grown the in-ring ability but also, we've just really grown the Tasmanian side which I really encourage everyone to come out and check a Tasmanian grown thing."
Sayer added: "The first show there was one match that was all Tasmanian if you count Diablo (who now lives in Queensland) as a Tasmanian and there were two guys in a fatal four-way match, other than that it was all mainlanders.
"The second show, I think it was just me."
Hawes and Sayer will be pulling on the boots for the show, wrestling in the six-man tag match as Daniels and Jones respectively as they team up in the 'Brisbane Street Fight'.
The pair said there's plenty of history behind the match as they faced Alexander and Lockwood in a separate 'Brisbane Street Fight' at Annihilation 6.
Adding Diablo and Nickson to either side makes it arguably the company's biggest match ever.
"This version of The Family - Eddie Jones, Dylan Daniels and Diablo - has existed under many different names over different periods in time but I think it's the first time the three of us have actually all gotten in the ring together as a team - we've never done that before," Hawes said.
"We've fought against each other, some of us have partnered against others, we've been all separate but this is the first time the three of us are coming together, which is really exciting."
The action won't be an all-male affair, with 'TCW's golden girl' Allie Galvin going up against Melbourne's Caity Luxe.
Isabel Partridge, who wrestles as Galvin, has been training since 2019, falling in love with professional wrestling after seeing the World Wrestling Entertainment live in Melbourne.
Since then, she's turned from a fan to a wrestler and is honoured to wrestle on TCW's biggest show.
"I rewatched Annihilation 6 the other night and you can see little 10-year-old me sitting in the crowd completely oblivious that in a few years time that would be me in the ring," she said.
"Wrestling at A10 is so surreal to me because it's a show that I've been going to for years and I don't really think I ever stop and think about it until after it has happened."
Galvin's match with Caity Luxe marks the end of an eight-month saga between her and Luxe's tag-team partner Skylar Cruize, who are known as the Melbourne Mean Girls.
"I'm a completely different person since I last fought Caity in April," she said.
"I have stepped up to any challenge that Caity has put in front of me and now it's just me and her - she has nowhere to run.
"I want to prove that I'm not that same naive little girl that lost to Caity Luxe back then."
The event gets under way at 5.30pm on Saturday, February 25 with ringside tickets $30, second-row ringside $25 and general admission $20.
A family pass, which features two adults and two children under-16 is $60, with all tickets available from Eventbrite.
"I encourage you to come down because it's a live event like no other and when you're sitting there live and watching it, especially a spectacle like Annihilation 10 where we are putting so much into it, I guarantee you a good time," Hawes said.
"There's something for everyone - there's comedy, there's drama, there's intensity, there's acrobatics, athleticism - it's all in there so you can't quite get a night like this anywhere else."
More information can be found on the Tasmanian Championship Wrestling Facebook and Instagram pages.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
