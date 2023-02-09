Efforts to protect the community living at the mouth of the Scamander River has received a cash injection.
The Break O'Day council has been granted $165,000 for the Scamander River coastal hazards risk mitigation and pathways planning project.
The funding was through the federal government's coastal and estuarine risk mitigation program.
Sorell only other Tasmanian council to benefit from the $50 million scheme.
Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said the funding would allow the council to contract technical specialists and scientists to investigate the threats and potential solutions, both long and short term.
"The council plans to use some of the funding to mitigate some of the immediate threats caused by sea surge and flooding around the River Mouth like the public playground, Dune Street residences and infrastructure," Cr Tucker said.
READ MORE: Karen's Diner to visit Launceston in April
Over the last three years with increasing flood events and risk of coastal inundation, Cr Tucker said the importance of the project had grown.
He said the community's awareness of the effects of climate change also made the project more urgent.
The Scamander community, particularly those close to the river, Cr Tucker said had been raising concerns over the last few years.
He said residents had flagged concerns around the opening of the river mouth when there is a flood event.
"As well as the river mouth's changing direction during a flood, which puts their homes and infrastructure at risk," Cr Tucker said.
"At the moment the river opens to the south. This means it has been eating away at the dunes and during times of extreme weather including floods, it puts the houses in Dune Street at risk to flooding.
"Aside from the threat to residences, it also threatens infrastructure including roads and services like water and sewerage."
Once technical reports are undertaken and the scale of the challenges known, Cr Tucker said they would work with state and federal governments to pursue future funding to complete the project.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.