The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Govt has picked top of car park next to LGH as site for new patient emergency helipad

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 9 2023 - 10:27pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The new helicopter landing site for the Launceston General Hospital has been identified and is expected to become operational by the end of 2023, the state government confirmed today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.