The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'Exit block' - a cause of hospital chaos

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 9 2023 - 8:31pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There are at least 40 patients sitting in Tasmania's hospitals ready to be discharged, but are unable to do so because they require aged care or disability support services that are already at capacity and are unable to take new patients, according to the Australian Medical Association.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.