'Exit block' - a cause of hospital chaos

There are at least 40 patients sitting in Tasmania's hospitals ready to be discharged, but are unable to do so because they require aged care or disability support services that are already at capacity and are unable to take new patients, according to the Australian Medical Association.
The peak medical body this week released a report estimating that the delays in finding public hospital patients appropriate aged care and disability support is costing governments up to $2 billion dollars every year.
Dr John Saul, AMA Tasmania president, said the issue was a particularly significant problem in the state.
"It's an issue we have been raising with the state government for quite some time, specifically around finding and implementing effective short- and long-term solutions," he said.
The problem of 'exit block' was one of the main reasons for the logjam at hospitals and the long waiting times at emergency departments in Tasmanian Hospitals.
"It's a massive problem because anyone who doesn't need care occupying hospital beds denies others access, taking away the opportunity for elective surgery and other hospital admissions," Dr Saul said.
"That sends our emergency departments into a logjam, contributing to problems like ambulance ramping because patients who need admission to hospital can't leave the emergency departments, because the beds are occupied by people who don't need to be there."
He said the federal government needed to secure more residential aged care places to take the pressure off our hospitals, while the state government could help by expanding the Community Rapid Response Service and the Hospital Home Service - the program allowing nurses to provide home-based care.
