New Virgin facility

VIRGIN Australia Cargo has taken a 10-year lease over a new cargo facility at Launceston Airport which is being built at a cost of $4 million. Work on the loading, unloading and storage facility formally started on Thursday and is expected to be finished in September.
The airline said yesterday the new 800 sq m facility would allow Virgin to grow its cargo business and "realise the increasing trade opportunities for the local economy and Tasmanian businesses".
The facility will replace an aging hangar and cargo storage building that Virgin had previously used but was found to be "not fit for purpose". The airline is expecting to handle nearly 500,000 kgs of "premium" Tasmanian exports mostly seafood and agricultural exports bound for markets elsewhere in Australia and overseas through the new facility. Virgin has contracted Ballina-based ground operator, Aus Flight Engineering, to assist it with cargo handling operations in an out of Launceston.
Virgin's chief strategy and information officer Alistair Hartley said the airline was "... delighted to partner with Launceston Airport to expand our cargo operations and welcome the support of the Tasmanian Government to develop a stronger trade industry in the state over the next decade."
Launceston Airport CEO Shane O'Hare said the new facility "positions Virgin Australia Cargo to meet the ever-increasing demand for cargo. "As an island state, it's critical that our producers can ship to customers around Australia and the world," he said. "As well as delivering cargo, Virgin has significantly invested in network growth over the last 18 months, including increasing flight frequency and starting new services to destinations such as Adelaide and Perth."
Mr O'Hare said the investment by the Tasmanian government in Northern Tasmania "underpins its confidence in Launceston Airport as an important infrastructure hub".
Virgin will carry the cargo as "belly freight" in passenger aircraft, while Qantas and Toll have specialised cargo aircraft. Virgin will share its new facility with all-freight carrier Toll.
