The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New Virgin facility

Updated February 10 2023 - 1:36pm, first published February 9 2023 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

VIRGIN Australia Cargo has taken a 10-year lease over a new cargo facility at Launceston Airport which is being built at a cost of $4 million. Work on the loading, unloading and storage facility formally started on Thursday and is expected to be finished in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.