The facility will replace an aging hangar and cargo storage building that Virgin had previously used but was found to be "not fit for purpose". The airline is expecting to handle nearly 500,000 tonnes of "premium" Tasmanian exports mostly seafood and agricultural exports bound for markets elsewhere in Australia and overseas through the new facility. Virgin has contracted Ballina-based ground operator, Aus Flight Engineering, to assist it with cargo handling operations in an out of Launceston.

