Tasmanian Labor Braddon MHA Anita Dow said lives are being put at risk with "unacceptable" wait time for urgent elective surgery.
Sandra Hodge did a bowel test in 2021 under the national bowel screening program. From that screening, irregularities were found and she needed a colonoscopy.
"I was told I would have a colonoscopy within 30 days," Ms Hodge said.
It was a seven month wait before Ms Hodge was able to have a colonoscopy which sadly detected bowel cancer, within three weeks she was able to have an operation on the cancer.
She said she wasn't alone and it was costing the government more.
"Just one of my tablets costs $45 a day," Ms Hodge said.
READ MORE: Karen's Diner to visit Launceston in April
Ms Hodge said she was told it was stage four cancer and wondered if she had had an earlier colonoscopy, it might have been caught at a less severe stage.
Labor have highlighted a recent productivity report revealed that just 63 per cent of people who required urgent elective surgery at the Launceston General Hospital received it within the required 30 days.
"It is unacceptable that Tasmanians are waiting this long for urgent elective surgery that could potentially save their lives or reduce the severity of their prognosis," Ms Dow said.
According to the Health System Dashboard, there are more than 8486 Tasmanians on the waiting list for elective surgery and 56,475 waiting for an outpatient appointment.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson said Tasmania was the only state reducing waiting time due to "targeted investment". "We'll always do everything we can to support Tasmanians in need," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.