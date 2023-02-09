A third versus fourth showdown headlines TCL's premier league as the Evandale Panthers host Perth.
Mat Devlin's Demons are undefeated in 2023 but the coach is wary of how strong Evandale's top order is.
"They've got some really dangerous batters, none more so than Rickie Wells and Jonty Manktelow," Devlin said.
"Jonty just bats and is happy to bat an entire innings and build it around himself and Rickie is really explosive at the top of the order - give him an inch and he'll take a mile.
"Then you've also got a wily veteran in Grant Davern who can also be dangerous on his day, so our bowlers have got to be spot on."
Panthers captain-coach Jonty Manktelow knows how important the match-up is.
"The winner goes into second with two rounds to go, there's a fair bit on the line for both teams," he said.
"Us and Perth over the last couple of seasons have had some really close games and we seem to match up well."
Both sides will make changes for the clash with skipper Mason Keane a big in for Perth.
Undefeated ladder leaders Longford host finals hopeful Legana and are just eager to get on the park after several interruptions.
"We're trying to get overs into guys and getting some hits into guys that haven't really had the opportunity over the course of the year, just really prepping ourselves for finals," coach Richard Howe said.
Legana won a key match-up last week to stay in finals contention but a loss here would make it tough.
Trevallyn will be looking for their first consecutive wins since round eight and nine as they face Diggers.
The fifth-placed side had a big win over Hadspen last time they played and coach Drew Clark wants a repeat performance to build momentum.
"We want to be making sure that we keep our foot down and play the same way that we did against Hadspen - aggressive and attacking cricket - and hopefully the result takes care of itself," Clark said.
Clark adds Daniel Kirk and Dave Patten into his side this weekend, putting them at nearly full strength.
Despite results not always going their way, the Diggers have a dangerous bowling line-up that can cause mayhem on their day, which could mess with Trevallyn's plans.
Western Tiers will be striving for their first win as they host ACL at Cressy.
Since Bracknell and Cressy amalgamated in the off-season, the Tiers have had close matches but haven't been able to get a win.
A return to the winners' list will be ACL's hope after falling to Legana in what looked like a must-win game last week.
