Dutch Master

Pieter Huveneers (1925-2017) crafted the logos of some of Australia's most iconic brands such as Australia Post, Australian National Rail, Myer, TAA (Trans Australia Airlines), Telecom (now Telstra) and Westpac.
While he was a prodigious designer, his name remains little known by the wider public.
A new exhibition, curated by Dr Noel Waite from RMIT, traces the Dutch-born Huveneers' work across the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Australia.
While Waite had been aware of Huveener's work, he realised that he was a designer of international significance as he was reassessing the collection for heritage value. Parts of Huveeners' private collection were gifted to the RMIT design archives in Melbourne.
Huveneer's work is significant, Waite says, because of the depth of his work across three countries and his impact on corporate identity in Australia. His work also represents changes and shifts in design practice over the 20th century.
Before moving to Australia in 1969, Huveeners had previously been creative director at electronics company Philips in the Netherlands. He brought with him a "a very internationalist outlook," says Waite. At the time, Australia's industries were "growing and expanding both nationally and internationally" and Huveeners understood "how business worked and how a brand could be profitable."
All 70 of his brand designs will be showcased at the exhibition, and viewers can play the game of seeing which ones they recognise.
The focus of the exhibition will be Huveneers' work in Britain which "have never really been seen before," says Waite.
In Britain, Huveeners worked for the General Post Office, British Railways and British Aluminium. Waite describes them as "witty," "optimistic" and "with a nice touch of humanity to them."
His work in Britain took place after WWII and in those tough times, there's a "positivity and an international outlook that he brought to those designs," Waite says.
His posters also had a "dynamic quality", Waite says, "like they were leaping off the paper."
While Huveeners contributions are significant, he largely remains a "hidden figure." Waite puts this down to leaving each country he worked in before people could really acknowledge his work.
Tasmania was an important place for Huveneers, whose partner Tanis Wilson is Tasmanian.
"Tasmania has got a good reputation for the arts and design with the Design Centre in Launceston," Waite said. "And Pieter Huveneers was a great supporter of design and a promoter of its value to businesses and people."
"Pieter Huveneers: Beyond Borders" will run until March 5 at Woolmers Estate, Longford. For more information visit the Woolmers Estate website.
