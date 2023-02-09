Party in the Paddock is an annual 3-day music festival in Launceston. 2023's lineup includes Gang of Youths, The Presets, Vera Blue, the Vengaboys and Yung Gravy. The festival takes place at Quercus Park in Carrick. This is the festival's first edition in three years, after it was put on hiatus in 2020. For more details, visit the Party in the Paddock website.

