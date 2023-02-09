PARTY IN THE PADDOCK
February 10-12
Party in the Paddock is an annual 3-day music festival in Launceston. 2023's lineup includes Gang of Youths, The Presets, Vera Blue, the Vengaboys and Yung Gravy. The festival takes place at Quercus Park in Carrick. This is the festival's first edition in three years, after it was put on hiatus in 2020. For more details, visit the Party in the Paddock website.
TUESDAY NIGHT TRIVIA
Every Tuesday, 7pm
Weekly trivia night with prizes to be won. Free event at Sporties Hotel Launceston. The game is played on a TV/projector screen with interactive buzzers and music, picture and video questions. 7pm start.
ROSS VILLAGE MARKET
Third Sunday of each month, 9am
Attend a country market in the village of Ross. The market is open on the third Sunday of each month from 9.00 am. Take home homemade specialty pies, cakes and preserves. You'll also find a range of items from local artists, creators and sellers. The market is undercover, so you can enjoy the experience no matter the weather outside.
ACTIVE PARKS: TAI CHI
February 12, 1:30-2:15pm
Get healthy in 2023 with FREE Tai Chi run by Active Launceston and the City of Launceston. Tai Chi involves gentle flowing movements which help to improve balance and strengthen body and mind. For more information, visit the Active Launceston website.
MONA FOMA 2023
17-19 February
A festival spread across two weekends in Launceston and Hobart in February 2023. There'll be art, music, food and fun things like a complaints choir, queer woodchopping, ten days of drumming. International bands include hello Peaches, Pavement, Bon Iver and Bikini Kill. For more information visit the Mona Foma website.
VILLAGE FAIR & PENNY FARTHING CHAMPIONSHIPS
February 18, 10am-4pm
Come to Evandale for the most competitive Penny Farthing races in the world. The event also includes a country village fair with entertainment, puppets, music, dancers, historic cars, steam engines, pony rides, kids' activities and a variety of stalls. Visit Evandale Village Fair website for information.
HYPE's 18+ DISCO
February 20, 6-8pm
HYPE Disability Events will be hosting an inclusive 18+ disco for people with disabilities at the Futures Isle building in Invermay. Tickets are $20 and include one free ticket for carers. For more information, visit Hype Disability Events Tas' Facebook page.
