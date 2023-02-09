The Examiner
New Productivity Commission inquiry to look at universal childcare

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated February 9 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 12:02pm
Want cheaper childcare? It's on the table in latest inquiry

Attraction and retention of staff into the childcare sector should form a key part of the Productivity Commission's 'Cheaper Child Care' inquiry into the early childhood and care system, says a Tasmanian provider.

Isabel Bird

