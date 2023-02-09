Want cheaper childcare? It's on the table in latest inquiry

Attraction and retention of staff into the childcare sector should form a key part of the Productivity Commission's 'Cheaper Child Care' inquiry into the early childhood and care system, says a Tasmanian provider.
The latest inquiry will consider universal access to childcare "in the great tradition of universal Medicare and universal superannuation", and will look at centre-based day care, preschools, family day care and after school care.
It will consider the cost of childcare, barriers to access, workforce participation for parents, and benefits for children, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds.
Thrive Group general manager Ed Beswick said that universal access could not be looked at without serious consideration of workforce recruitment.
He said a workforce strategy was critical, in particular, looking at ways to drive more people into the sector.
"Focusing on giving more money to the families is great and needs to happen, but if the provider can't source anyone to provide that education and care, that money is never going to go anywhere," Mr Beswick said.
"It is a multi-layered issue, it needs to be looked at in an inter-connected way...without overcoming those workforce issues, which is the crux of it, the rest of it will crumble away."
Mr Beswick said the affordability of childcare education and training was an issue, as was over-regulation and mandatory qualifications.
"It is about barrier to access, but this time on the supply side. How do we enable people to enter the sector, and once they are in, how do we accelerate their growth so we can boost the quality."
Lady Gowrie Tasmania chief executive Mat Rowell said the Productivity Commission was a good place to undertake an inqruiy into the childcare sector.
"The evolution of education and care over the decades, to be more about giving children a good start in learning and development and less about daycare, has brought with it increased regulations and increased costs of doing business, and workforce shortages have made it a really challenging system to work in," Mr Rowell said.
"So we are really pleased that the government will take an active look at our sector in terms of looking to improve the way that services are funded, and how to provide better access to more children."
Education Minister Jason Clare said a good childcare system sets up children for life, helps working families get ahead and builds economic prosperity.
"The Inquiry will be focused on delivering our two key goals - removing barriers to workforce participation for parents and providing a foundation for our children's future wellbeing and success," he said.
The Inquiry will begin on March 1, with first submissions due in April.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.