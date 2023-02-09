Tasmanian Tigers captain Jordan Silk is chomping at the bit to get back into red-ball cricket with the second half of the Sheffield Shield season set to get under way.
The Tigers restart their campaign at the SCG on Saturday where they'll play the winless New South Wales Blues, who find themselves at the foot of the table.
Silk said the team are excited to try and claim Tasmania's first competition win in a decade. "We've had a good training session here on Tuesday and another one today and just nice to be back around the group," he said.
"A lot of opportunities for us coming into this back end of the year, we know it's a pretty big six or seven weeks in our calendar and the opportunity is there for some finals cricket which is very exciting.
"We've got some unique challenges on different surfaces over the next seven weeks. But we're really excited by what's ahead and the opportunity to play in finals, which I know I'm desperate for and I know a lot of the other guys are too."
Like many other players, Silk will need to readjust to the four-day format following a stint of more than two months with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League, however the skipper does not think the transition has been too strenuous.
"As a group you're training for red-ball (cricket) a lot more than any other format," he said. "So it's probably a lot easier to come back, I find actually going to the BBL probably one of the harder transitions.
"What you've done through the majority of our preseason is based around red-ball cricket, so it's a lot easier I feel like to slide back into red-ball than it is to go to the white ball."
Discussing what the SCG might throw at the Tigers, Silk outlined the importance of a strong bowling display.
"I think whenever you go to the SCG, you're always tested by whether it's the conditions or some high-quality bowling," he said.
"They've obviously struggled a little bit this year, but I think if anything, maybe the BBL period has lifted a bit of their morale and they have a lot of those guys coming back into that side.
"They're definitely one to be wary of and for us it's probably always been a place that we've probably struggled to win games at the SCG and be able to take 20 wickets.
"We'll just see what conditions are like when we get there and base our team around that.
"Hopefully we get some sort of result up there and that can really catapult us into that second spot."
Ben McDermott will be available for selection after his stint in the South African Twenty20 league finished, however Matthew Wade remains unavailable with his team reaching the competition's finals.
Silk said the team had no qualms about Wade's decision to stay in South Africa.
"He's got a unique opportunity to explore a bit of white-ball cricket whilst he's still in the Australian side," he said. "We obviously want to see him play for Australia for as long as possible, so if that's his best preparation to be in that team, then we're fully supportive of that decision."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
