Launceston councillors reject two term limit

City of Launceston councillors were divided over council staff feedback for the Tasmanian Electoral Commission on the 2022 local government election, but rejected the staff recommendation of a two-term limit for mayors.
The two suggestions were among a number of recommendations contained in a feedback submission by staff designed to improve the next local government election.
Last year's local government election was the first to have mandatory voting and resulted in a voter turnout of almost 85 per cent state-wide.
The amendment to remove the suggested limit of two four-year terms for mayors was moved by deputy mayor Matthew Garwood.
His amendment, carried 7-5 by council, means mayors can remain in office for as long as voters support them. Previous mayor Albert Van Zetten retained the mayor's position for five terms.
Although Cr Hugh McKenzie spoke in support of the staff recommendation of a limit of two terms for mayors, he voted in the end in favour of the amendment to remove the limit.
"It's nothing to do with the previous mayor," he said.
"It's good to have a change over to leaders in a reasonable time. There is no incentive in the act to do any form of succession planning and do any work for a good candidate moving forward. It's a matter of governance."
Cr Garwood said the community would reflect if a mayor was not performing to its standards.
"The community is the one who votes, if we are not fulfilling what they are requiring of us, they won't vote us back in," he said.
Though it passed, mayor Danny Gibson along with councillors Alan Harris, George Razay, Alex Britton and Susie Cai did not support the amendment and wanted to keep the two-term limit suggestion.
Some councillors also took issue with the suggestion that candidates who did not supply a photo or biography should not have their nominations accepted. This recommendation was also removed by a majority of councillors.
Cr Tim Walker said they "can't put restrictions on who is eligible to represent our city".
Cr Susie Cai said she almost submitted her candidacy without a biography or photo, as instructions were unclear.
"It was not deliberate but accidental," she said. "It wasn't until I had someone else help me, they said everything had to go in together."
Cr Cai also noted, not having a statement or photo wouldn't help people get elected anyway.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
