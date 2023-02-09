The Examiner
Launceston councillors nix fixed term

February 10 2023 - 9:30am
Launceston councillors reject two term limit

City of Launceston councillors were divided over council staff feedback for the Tasmanian Electoral Commission on the 2022 local government election, but rejected the staff recommendation of a two-term limit for mayors.

