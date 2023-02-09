The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hobart hosts preview to Australian titles

By Allan Roark
February 10 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingless Competitors who will contest their Tasmanian Title. Picture by Angryman Photography

A huge night of action will keep speedway fans well and truly entertained this Saturday night at Hobart Raceway with two state titles and six other divisions adding to the intensity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.