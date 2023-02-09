Hobart hosts preview to Australian titles

A huge night of action will keep speedway fans well and truly entertained this Saturday night at Hobart Raceway with two state titles and six other divisions adding to the intensity.
A huge 17 Wingless nominations will see Jeremy Smith attempt to retain the number one on his tail tank for another season while the likes of former champion Brad Whitchurch can never be ruled out of contention.
Chad Gardner, Wade Lello, Chase Redpath and Luke Wilson are just some of the other names capable of winning the coveted title race.
The hard hitting Bombers will round out the night with another bruising final. Whoever wins will not only have to survive the war of attrition but beat home the other teams still running at the end.
Reigning Champion Harley Croft will certainly be the target in many teams' sights.
After a four-week hiatus, the ultra-fast Sprintcars return with a nine-car field which could see some of the newer drivers win their first feature ahead of the established stars like Nick Penno, Adam Alexander and Chris Johns.
A dozen of the V8 Late Models will provide quite a spectacle. Current State Champion Ellis Dickenson has a good history at this track and will be eager to be on the podium.
Callum Harper is always a dominant force in these cars, while Ash Cleary, Nathan Rainbird, Kurt Millwood and Kallan Muir are also capable of challenging for victory.
Young Bailey Mason has won the last three feature races and is keen to add a fourth in the Formula 500s.
A small but quality field of Modifides are also programmed, with Brad Herbert returning from racing in Queensland with a pacey car.
AMCAs have 19 entries and with a month to go until their Australian title, every driver and team will be looking to extract every ounce of speed and gain valuable racing laps ahead of that event.
Street Stocks will race split heats to accommodate the 24-car field before they come together for the final.
Eight classes will compete on the night with the traditional pitwalk returning from 4.45pm before the racing starts at 6pm. It is guaranteed to be a night of non-stop hard hitting action.
