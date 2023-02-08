Longford and the East Coast Cricket Association representative team will face-off in a preliminary final vying for the chance to meet South Launceston in the Hurricanes Community Twenty20 Cup Northern regional grand final on Sunday.
All the action is at Longford Sportsground with the Tigers taking on East Coast at 11am.
Longford coach Richard Howe is hoping the day draws a strong crowd with the home side potentially playing two matches.
"It would be nice to win both of them but hopefully win that first one against the East Coast and then come up against South Launceston," Howe said.
"A few of us at Longford have played some turf cricket in our time and it would be nice to win that one and possibly head further to play some turf cricket again even if it is just for a T20 or two."
The winner will meet the Knights in the decider at 2.30pm.
South captain Jeremy Jackson has been happy with his team's preparation for the big game, especially because they now get to play a one-dayer on Saturday because day one of their two-dayer was washed out.
"Fifty-over cricket is obviously closer to T20 than the two-day format," he said.
"So it's actually simplified our training this week a bit in that sense that we've just had white balls and we're batting and bowling at training and preparing for a limited-overs game."
It'll be an exciting day for the club as the Knights haven't been in the regional finals in recent years.
"We haven't got ourselves to this stage of this competition for quite a few years and any finals cricket in any competition you play is ultimately the reason you play the game and the boys are really excited to get out there and hopefully do well," Jackson said.
The skipper said the Knights would likely roll out a similar team to their other T20 games.
"There might be a change here or there but largely we'll be looking to back in the guys in the T20s on Sunday that played during the T20 competition that got us to this point," he said.
Northern Regional Finals
Sunday, February 12 - Longford Sportsground
Preliminary Final: Longford (Tasmanian Cricket League) v East Coast Cricket Association representative team @ 11am
Grand Final: Winner PF v South Launceston (Cricket North) @ 2.30pm
Southern Regional Finals
Sunday, February 12 - Lightwood Park @ 2pm
Summerleas (Huon Channel Cricket Association) v Tas Punjabi Sports Club (Intercultural Sports League)
Wednesday, February 15
Dodges Ferry Oval @ 5.30pm
Dodges Ferry (Oatlands District Cricket Association) v Old Beach (Southern Cricket Association)
North-West Regional Finals
Sunday, February 12 - Dial Park, Penguin
Semi-Final 1: Natone (Burnie Cricket League) v Devonport (Cricket North West) @ 10am
Semi-Final 2: Don (Mersey Valley Cricket Association) v Marrawah (Circular Head Cricket Association) @ 1pm
Grand Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 @ 4pm
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
