Police and have charged a 33 year-old Hobart man after he was caught harvesting firewood in a midlands reserve.

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 9 2023 - 10:49am, first published 10:18am
Man charged over $10k wood theft

A 33 year-old Hobart man was charged with a number of stealing and trespass offences, after being caught in the Tin Pot Marsh Creek Reserve harvesting firewood in Tuesday morning, according to police.

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

