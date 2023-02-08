The Examiner
Call for reform of firewood market after police charged a man caught wood hooking

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 10 2023 - 11:05am, first published February 9 2023 - 10:18am
Greens leader Cassy O'Connor has called on the government to introduce a certification scheme for firewood sales, after a man was caught in the Tin Pot Marsh Reserve harvesting an estimated $10,000 load of firewood on Tuesday.

