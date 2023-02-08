Greens leader Cassy O'Connor has called on the government to introduce a certification scheme for firewood sales, after a man was caught in the Tin Pot Marsh Reserve harvesting an estimated $10,000 load of firewood on Tuesday.
Police said the 33 year-old Hobart man was charged with stealing and trespassing, while six other offenders identified during the police sting will receive summonses on similar charges.
Ms O'Connor said the state government has taken "little action" aimed at preventing wood hooking, and that rural police were too stretched to patrol vast territory in search of illegal wood harvesters.
"This unlawful practice is happening around the state on almost an industrial scale, with most offenders never at risk of being caught," Ms O'Connor said.
READ MORE: Karen's Diner to visit Launceston in April
"We need to see the Rockliff Government implement proper certification for firewood sales," she said.
"Stopping the black market is the best way of stopping illegal wood hooking and ensuring people aren't accidentally buying firewood from an unlawful, environmentally damaging source."
Police mounted the operation at Tin Pot Marsh Reserve this week following a tip-off that wood theft there had recommenced.
"As a result of the information received, a joint operation was conducted by officers from Tasmania Police, Parks and Wildlife Services and Sustainable Timber Tasmania," the police statement read.
"A 33-year-old man was located within the region at 4am on 7 February 2023 ... it is alleged the man has stolen in excess of 50 tons of firewood with an estimated value of $10,000."
A similar operation in the same area in 2020 saw 19 wood thieves charged.
Ms Suzette Weeding, General Manager, Conservation and Land Management at state-owned forestry company, Sustainable Timber Tasmania (STT), said STT was aware of the latest charges, as well as continued wood hooking on the lands it manages.
STT and other land agencies regularly provide photographic evidence to police to support charges against thieves, she said.
"These activities can also result in significant safety issues for the public, as incorrectly felled trees or hanging branches can fall without warning and possibly cause serious injury."
In 2015, a man harvesting firewood illegally cut cut down a tree that fell onto the roof of his ute, killing a young boy. Last year, the man was found guilty of manslaughter in the Hobart Supreme Court.
Ms Weeding also said wood hookers negatively affected the environment by felling trees in reserves and disturbing the nesting sites of threatened species.
"Police would like to remind the public that there are processes involved in the gathering of firewood and that permits are available from Sustainable Timber Tasmania for the sole purpose of gathering firewood for personal use only."
Police urged anybody with information about wood hooking to call 131 444 or contact Crimestoppers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.