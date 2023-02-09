Moores Hill Estate owners James Oliver and Constance Olivier are keen to build off the ethos of the business after eight months at the helm.
Looking to the future, Mr Oliver said they wanted to focus on improving the life of the vineyard and looking into ways to make that side of the business more sustainable.
"The winery is so well set up we don't need to kind of invest money," Mr Oliver said.
"To build off that ethos; the winery is off grid, we love the fact that the energy is produced by the sun.
"So how can we push that into other parts of the business and so that's what we'll hope to do slowly and organically. It's going to take time.
"We're here for a long time."
Arriving from the Yarra Valley in July, the couple bring years of experience to the vineyard in the West Tamar. Mr Oliver was winemaker at Yering Station, while Ms Olivier was an assistant winemaker at Medhurst.
Ms Olivier said life at Moores Hill had been "amazing" despite some challenges.
"Especially the first few months where we were really crazy, but James and I spend most of our time in the winery," Ms Olivier said.
"So the growing season was challenging, especially with a really wet spring to start with.
"But we managed it and the vines are looking great at the moment ... a good year, no disease."
Mr Oliver said they had been drawn to Tasmania because of the cool climate.
"We were really looking at cool parts of Victoria, but then the search kind of expanded to Tasmania, because we thought the wines coming out of Tasmania were fantastic and world class," Mr Oliver said.
"We wanted to be able to grow high quality pinot and chardonnay long into the future."
They said their interest was in making elegant wines with "beautiful purity".
"Winemaking was a true passion from the beginning, we can't imagine ourselves doing anything else," Ms Olivier said.
"I completely agree," Mr Oliver said.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
