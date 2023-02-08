The Examiner
Scottsdale child health clinic new home

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated February 8 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 3:08pm
Premier Jeremy Rockliff

The James Scott Wing of the North East Soldiers Memorial Hospital is to become the new home of the Child Health and Parenting Service's Scottsdale Child Health Clinic next month, Premier and Minister of Health, Jeremy Rockliff, has confirmed.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

