The James Scott Wing of the North East Soldiers Memorial Hospital is to become the new home of the Child Health and Parenting Service's Scottsdale Child Health Clinic next month, Premier and Minister of Health, Jeremy Rockliff, has confirmed.
The clinic's move will close the book on months of uncertainty over the future of the wing, which for the past several years has served as the site of the May Shaw Nursing Home, but has been empty since around July last year, when May Shaw moved into its new home in a different building nearby.
The Child Health Clinic, which is presently located in cramped quarters at the Ochre Medical Centre Scottsdale, will relocate as soon as early next month, following completion of May Shaw's lease and further renovations and modifications.
"This is another important upgrade as part of our $11.2 billion investment to ensure Tasmanians have the healthcare system they deserve," Mr Rockliff said.
He also said the relocation of the Child Health and Parenting Services clinic would provide the space for Ochre Medical Centre to expand its general practice, although that decision would be made by the practice owners.
Recently released federal data has shown that Tasmanians are finding it ever more difficult to access a general practice doctor, and are delaying visits to their GPs due to costs at more than double the national rate.
Many general practices across rural Tasmania are either closing or have been unable to recruit new doctors for a variety of reasons.
These include the higher rates of pay demanded by doctors, and low Medicare rebates, which do not reflect the true cost of running a medical practice, according to the Australian Medical Association.
