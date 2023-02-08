RBA is destroying town to 'save' it

That's because, despite the back-to-back rate increases, inflation keeps on rising. People have to pay more for fuel, for groceries and other necessities at the same time rents and home loan repayments have gone up, up, and away. One issue Dr Lowe did not address on Tuesday was whether or not the RBA had taken into account the latest round of energy price increases, which kicked in February 1. It could be argued that given they will also take money out of people's pockets they were a de facto interest rate rise. Meanwhile the Treasurer, who is still months away from detailing what form direct cost of living relief will take, is happy to let Dr Lowe become the national focus for public discontent. He seems to be of the view "better him than me", especially given the prospect of Dr Lowe's appointment being extended in September is now vanishingly slim. When asked if the RBA was on the right track on Wednesday Dr Chalmers said: "I'm obviously not going to give free advice to the Reserve Bank". That is code for dodging hard decisions.