RBA is destroying town to 'save' it

February 9 2023 - 4:00am
Scene from 1968 Tet offensive. Or is it the RBA's interest rate campaign?

Dr Philip Lowe and his colleagues on the Reserve Bank board should reflect on the fate of Ben Tre at the height of the Tet offensive in 1968. The Vietcong had captured the town, an important provincial capital. By the time they were driven out, 5,000 homes had been destroyed and 30,000 people were left homeless. In the aftermath a journalist quoted an unnamed officer as having said, "We had to destroy the town in order to save it".

