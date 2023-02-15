Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
3 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car
This bush property on the edge of Deviot is the perfect location to experience nature's restoration.
Drive along a bush track to discover an original home set over 69.2 acres (approx.), a rare find only 35 minutes from Launceston CBD.
A stone's throw from the Tamar River and the famed Tamar Valley wine region, this uniquely designed home is sympathetic to its surrounds, with a mix of natural materials, timber and stone, offering a variety of distinctive features.
Soaring cathedral ceilings draw your eye to interesting angles with every window providing a tranquil view, blending perfectly with the quality slate and timber floors throughout.
With ample bench space and direct access to the dining room, the kitchen is the heart of the home with a vintage wood stove sitting alongside contemporary appliances.
There is a choice of two separate living areas so you have flexibility to make a more formal area if desired.
The master bedroom is on the ground level with walk-in robe and ensuite. Upstairs there are two more bedrooms and an open mezzanine space ideal for a study or yoga nook.
A wraparound front deck offers a quiet place to unwind and enjoy a bottle of local Tamar Valley wine with family and friends. An added advantage is Rural Resource Zoning, plus NBN, solar power 3.78KW system and a 40 thousand litre water tank.
