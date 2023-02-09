Gallery: Swimming titles kick-start year of competition

About 250 swimmers competed at the Tasmanian Age Sprint and Relay Championships at Launceston Aquatic Centre last weekend. Here are more snaps from The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson who captured the action on Saturday.
Swimming Tasmania chief executive officer Jamie McIntyre said it was great to have parents back at the event after two tough COVID years.
He added swimming participation was right up across Tassie.
"Swimming around the state, this time on last year, has seen a 6.5 per cent increase in numbers which is probably bucking a trend against many other sports," he said.
"We had a nine per cent increase the year before and we're up again on that."
