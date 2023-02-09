The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Gallery: Swimming titles kick-start year of competition

February 9 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

About 250 swimmers competed at the Tasmanian Age Sprint and Relay Championships at Launceston Aquatic Centre last weekend. Here are more snaps from The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson who captured the action on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.