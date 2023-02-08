Last year was the tenth warmest for Tasmania since 1910 according to the Bureau of Meteorology's annual climate summary for the state.
The summary notes that the state experienced higher than average temperatures for most of the year and that that normally large variation in rainfall between the wet west coast and dry east coast narrowed. The bureau noted there was "a persistent pattern of above-average monthly rainfall in the east and below average rainfall in the west from the beginning of the year until late autumn, and then returning in spring."
Mean maximum temperatures were average to above average in the east and very much above average for the western half of Tasmania.
Across the west of Tasmania, mean maximum temperatures were in the warmest 10 per cent of annual records.
Mean minimum temperatures were very much above than average across most of the state.
Ti Tree Bend in Launceston experienced the warmest days on average at 19.3 degrees celsius.
For Tasmania overall, the mean minimum temperature was January last year was the warmest on record for a January (since 1910) and April's mean minimum temperature was equal-tenth warmest.
The average temperature was 0.57 °C warmer than the 1961-1990 average for Tasmania.
Launceston recorded average rainfall amounts with a total of 695 milliliters for 2022.
A small area of the Western District had its lowest annual rainfall on record since 1900 and parts of the East Coast District had their highest annual rainfall on record, the summary says.
The report shows 2022 was a warm and wet year for most of Australia.
