There is no global sporting event in which the African continent dominates more than cross-country running.
It's perhaps the most foundational of all sporting disciplines - no specific facility required and in its most fundamental form - not even footwear.
It's something any individual can become good at simply by starting out jogging to and from school, the shops, workplaces or to visit friends and family.
When African athletes began to emerge as talented participants in distance running - over country, on the roads or in track and field competitions - this is exactly how many of them came to be in the sport.
Even now, with more sophisticated forms of talent identification and elaborated school sports curriculums, it's still the way many come to be involved.
Next Saturday, a venue that's certainly not a specific athletics facility by any stretch of the imagination will provide the next stage upon which the might of Africa can show its power and on which the aspirants for all of their crowns - including Australia can make a challenge.
Mount Panorama at Bathurst is known around the world for a very different form of endurance racing but next weekend it will host the World Cross Country Championships - 50 years after the event's first staging in Waregem in Belgium.
Some 453 athletes representing 48 teams from across the six sporting continents will compete for the spoils in the five events - men's and women's 10,000-metres, under-20 men's 8000m, under-20 women's 6000m and the mixed 4x2000m teams' relay.
And neither travel distance nor the quaint oddity of the event being held at the height of summer rather than the depth of winter has deterred the top countries from journeying to Bathurst - and most importantly with their best athletes.
It's hard to describe the intensity of the battle between the teams of East Africa in particular.
The rivalry between Kenya and Ethiopia which have long dominated both the individual and teams results in the World Cross, as the event is best known, is as extraordinary as any we know.
Way more than between Australia and England in cricket or with New Zealand in netball or rugby union.
But Uganda has got it's act together and is a real player in busting open the old two-way battle. The nation won both the men's individual race with Joshua Cheptegei and men's team race at the last edition in 2019 before the pandemic twice forced the postponement of Bathurst.
Cheptegei and his teammates return - determined to show this was no one-off diversion from the standard script.
But Australia too has a chance to challenge the Africans - when its middle-distance track stars combine to present a formidable outfit in the mixed relay event.
Stewart McSweyn, Ollie Hoare and Jess Hull were all finalists at 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics whilst Abbey Caldwell brought herself into the nation's eye with a bronze medal in the same event at last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Medals in the World Cross have been hard to come by for Australians - although the victory of Benita Willis in the women's race in Brussels in 2004 is regarded as one of the great achievements in Australian athletics.
She is the only Australian to have won an individual medal.
The other successes have been in two women's team events - in 2006 and 2008 with Willis the first Australian home in each case. In 2023, the queen of Bathurst could well be Ethiopia's Letesenbet Gidey.
A two-time winner of the under-20 title, the current women's World 10,000m champion on the track will seek to earn her first senior world cross-country title.
But the festival at Bathurst in 2023 is not just for the elite.
The three days of competition also include world masters' short course and relay championships for the first time and a swathe of individual and team events for athletes of all ages and abilities - for which entries remain open.
And perhaps the most fascination innovation are the Golden Ticket races on Friday morning in which runners from Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific can win wildcard spots to run in the world championship races on Saturday afternoon.
Some very good athletes are taking up the chance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.