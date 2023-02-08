Tasmania JackJumpers star Milton Doyle has had his place among the NBL's best secured.
The American shooting guard was named in the all-NBL first team at the league's awards ceremony on Tuesday night.
The 29-year-old received 42 votes to earn his place in the side, selected with Sydney's Xavier Cooks, who was named the league's MVP, South-East Melbourne's Mitch Creek, Perth's Bryce Cotton and Sydney's Derrick Walton Jr.
"It's an honour being named in the first five, it's a lot of great competition, there's great players in this league and to be amongst some of the best is an honour," Doyle said.
"A lot of guys have played well this year and a couple of guys could be in there with me so it's an honour being looked at amongst the captains and coaches as one of the best players in the league."
From his 27 games this season, Doyle has averaged 17.15 points, 5.26 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game - sitting 10th in points per game for the league.
"The beginning of the year was getting to know my teammates ... just figuring out the league and how to play within a system but now I think I found a rhythm, I've been able to make some plays and understand how to play over here."
The JackJumpers play their play-in seeding qualifier on Thursday, facing the Cairns Taipans with a spot in the three-game play-off series on the line.
