Westbury didn't win a match in their inaugural season last summer but are now hoping to seriously challenge league juggernaut South Launceston for a second time this year.
The Knights, who are hosting Pink Stumps Day, welcome the Shamrocks at NTCA no. 2 at 5.15pm on Saturday.
The Boundaries to Beat Breast Cancer event, which will raise money for the McGrath Foundation, is on from 1-4.30pm.
South will be donating $10 for every boundary hit during their first and second grade men's matches as well as the women's match.
All three games are at the NTCA grounds.
There'll also be funds raised at the club's Pink Pavilion Function.
South, who have only dropped one game this season, survived a scare from the Shamrocks a fortnight ago in round 12.
The Knights secured the win in the final over of the match, reeling in Westbury's 3-100.
Shamrocks coach Stacey Norton-Smith, who scored 48 not out, praised her team's fight that day.
"Everyone really stepped up and played their part and everything just clicked for us in the field," she said.
"Our bowling probably let us down in the end but to start with, it was what really drew that game out.
"As soon as we got to 15 overs, we took that as a little win for ourselves that we were making it hard for them and not letting them walk all over us.
"It was disappointing to lose the game in the last over but it was still really rewarding to get to that stage."
The Shamrocks leader said her side was eager to test themselves again.
"We'll try and play our best cricket and if it works, it works, if it doesn't, we go back to the drawing board and try again," she said.
Norton-Smith said her team's morale was high.
"All the girls have so much ability, whether it's with the bat or the ball or even in the field," she said.
"But it's just when they actually all relax, have a bit of fun and just enjoy the game of cricket for what it is, that all those abilities really come out and shine through which is really nice."
Knights coach Belinda Wegman expects another ripping contest.
"Stacey is always their forefront player and you've got to be very careful with her," she said.
Wegman said her group had improved this season and it had been great to give some younger players the chance to play senior cricket.
Eillie Mathews is coming back over from Melbourne for the game after having moved there a couple of weeks ago while Millie Duffy is unavailable.
Norton-Smith praised the Pink Stumps initiative.
"I was part of it when I was at South and it was nice and pretty close to home," she said.
"So it's nice to be a part of and nice to be able to be a part of it again now that I'm out at Westbury."
Like South Launceston, Riverside are looking to fine-tune in the lead-up to finals and face Launceston at Windsor Park at 4pm.
"We actually haven't had our best game yet with batting, bowling and fielding," Blues coach Sophie Parkin said.
"So these last three games we're really looking to notch it up a level and perfect our skills."
The Blues will again be without Kate Sherriff, who is resting after having a concussion, as well as Bec Spring and Claire Donald who are unavailable.
Donald's sister Mae is playing this weekend.
Lions skipper Lynn Hendley said her group wanted to increase their run-rate with the bat and minimise their extras in the field.
They know they need to get the Blues' top-order out early.
Launceston will be without key bowler Emma Elliott and handy batter Michelle Allen who are unavailable.
But the Lions welcome back Victoria Gray and Jade Devlin, who hasn't played since before Christmas.
Hendley said Karli Humphries, who also plays for Longford, was another inclusion.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
