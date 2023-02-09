Launceston and South Launceston can't wait to hit the park after day one of their Cricket North two-dayer was washed out at NTCA no. 1 last Saturday.
Lions coach Andy Gower explained what would happen this weekend.
"Because the game got fully washed out it reverts to a one-day game," he said.
"We'll go to coloured clothing with white balls and 50-over a maximum per side.
"Bonus points will apply to runs scored and wickets taken like they do in a two-day game.
"In normal one-day games, you don't get bonus points but we do because the other game is obviously in progress and they're going to get bonus points for the runs and wickets so we get bonus points as well."
Launceston have numerous changes from last week's game given the Greater Northern Raiders have a bye.
Raiders players Charlie Eastoe, Alistair Taylor and Dravid Rao as well as Jackson Miller, who was unavailable last Saturday, come into the side.
"We're going in with a very strong side," Gower said.
"George Maguire has been the unlucky one and he'll go back to the twos and bat high and look to score some runs to put pressure on."
Gower described it as a big game for his group who want to stay on top of the table.
"We just want to be consistent, all our spots are up for grabs, we're fairly strong. We've got 15 or 16 in our A grade squad that could all play come finals time," he said.
"All our spots are premium so I'd expect everyone to have pressure on to perform at the highest level to contribute to a team win."
The significance of the clash is not lost on South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson whose side is sitting fourth.
"Really there's four clubs that are all still battling it out for those second and third finals positions with three games to go for us," he said.
"It's important, not just that we get some results on the board, but that we start playing some good cricket so if and when we do make it to finals, we're coming in with some form behind us and can then give it a real shake."
Westbury and Mowbray got 80 overs in at Ingamells Oval last weekend.
The Shamrocks need 78 runs after finishing day one on 3-57.
Daniel Forster (13*) and Ollie Wood (18*) are at the crease.
Given the Raiders have a bye, gun all-rounder Jono Chapman will come into the team.
Captain Daniel Murfet said fellow Raider Joe Griffin was unavailable for the clash.
Chapman will replace Nathan Parkin who has moved to England.
"He flew out to the UK on Wednesday night. I think he originally planned not to be leaving this early but it just so happened that it became more of a necessity in the end for him to leave earlier than planned," Murfet said.
"It does leave a massive hole for us to fill, he's definitely our in-form batsman.
"Hopefully someone else can take upon that opportunity opening the batting and make it their own like Nathan did.
"It's another opportunity for blokes to step up."
Murfet feels the Shamrocks are one key partnership away from taking first innings points.
"Hopefully Woody and Dan can be the ones to put the foot forward there from the get-go and try and get a well-established partnership and kill the game," he said.
Murfet added time at the crease would be key.
"If the wicket plays how it has been for the last few weeks and recent years, it should be a pretty good wicket to get yourself in and score some runs on," he said.
"So application early I think (is important) and building some partnerships. Hopefully that sees us through."
Mowbray captain Luke Scott said the Raiders' John Hayes would come into the side for Spencer Hayes who is unavailable.
Fellow Raider Ben Spinks is unavailable.
Scott said this weekend was all about the Eagles seizing their opportunities.
"There's been a real focus on that first couple hours and making sure we can execute straightaway on Saturday," he said.
"To give ourselves the best opportunity at taking some early wickets and really trying to apply some pressure."
Scott is hoping to see more of the same from James Storay and Sam Artis who took three wickets between them last weekend.
"I'm sure they'll get first crack at it and it'd be really nice if they could deliver something like they did early last week as well. That'd set us right on our way," he said.
