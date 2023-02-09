The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston, South Launceston keen to hit park following wash out

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated February 9 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Alistair Taylor, who also plays for Greater Northern Raiders, is among four players returning for the Lions this Saturday. The Raiders have a bye. Picture by Craig George

Launceston and South Launceston can't wait to hit the park after day one of their Cricket North two-dayer was washed out at NTCA no. 1 last Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.