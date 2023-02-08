Drink drivers disqualified and fined

A number of people faced the Launceston Magistrates Court on Wednesday for driving charges.
Gillian Todman pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention and driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit.
A statement of police facts read to the court stated that, on December 20, 2022, Todman drove into the rear of another vehicle in Trevallyn, causing significant damage.
As a result of the incident, police entered the residence of Todman and took her back to the police station where she returned a breath alcohol level of 0.130.
Representing herself in court, Todman said she was upset with all the trouble she caused.
"I had a bad year, it was a culmination of a lot of things that happened on that day," she said.
The court was also told the repairs to the vehicle her car hit would cost approximately $12,000-$15,000.
Magistrate Sharon Cure fined Todman $1448 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.
Helen Sophia Jones, a 51-year-old from Summer Hill, also pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while exceeding the prescribed alcohol limit.
A statement of police facts said on December 9, 2022, about 10.20pm, police pulled her vehicle over for driving in an erratic manner.
She told police she had driven from a motel inn and had consumed between seven to eight ciders. She returned a reading of 0.100.
She told police she wanted to have a few drinks to take her mind off things as she was grieving the loss of a family member.
Magistrate Cure fined Jones $1500, and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.
Alexander James Turner was another person who pleaded guilty to driving over the prescribed alcohol limit.
A statement of police facts said on December 23, 2022 about 3.09am, Turner was subjected to a breath analysis in Newnham and returned a reading of 0.104.
Magistrate Cure disqualified Turner from driving for six months and fined him $815 for the offence.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
