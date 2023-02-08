CCTV footage of a fight involving an off-duty police officer "looked untidy", a Supreme Court jury heard.
Constable Keith Smith gave evidence in the trial of Todd Barry Apted, 52, of Newnham who has pleaded not guilty to a count of assaulting Juma Obeid, 27, about 12.30pm on Sunday, August 9, 2020.
It is alleged Mr Apted punched and kicked him to the head, face and body and held his legs while he was lying on the ground.
Mr Apted has also pleaded not guilty to a count of perverting justice at Launceston on September 1, 2020, by allegedly falsely telling police that he was threatened by a male and that he was forced to defend himself.
The jury has heard that Mr Obeid and Mr Apted's son had a run-in in which Mr Obeid firmly struck the son's car with a hand.
Mr Apted's son rang his father and told him of the incident and Mr Apted confronted Mr Obeid in Tompsons Lane where blows and abusive language was exchanged. The footage showed Mr Obeid initially walking backwards away from Mr Apted.
Constable Smith located video and audio surveillance of the Tompsons Lane incident the same day.
He said that Mr Apted phoned him and asked him what the footage showed.
"I told him it looked pretty untidy," Constable Smith said.
After refreshing his memory via his notes Constable Smith said that what he said was "the footage doesn't look good, its pretty untidy."
Constable Smith said that about two weeks later he encountered Mr Apted and his family in the McDonalds car park.
"Is it true that he asked you if you had seen all the footage," crown prosecutor Lisa Pennington asked.
"Yes," Constable Smith said.
"[Mr Apted's wife] Peta asked: 'Does it look bad for Todd?'," he said.
"Footage always looks bad for everybody, Peta," Constable Smith said he replied.
Justice Robert Pearce warned the jury that Constable Smith's view on the footage was irrelevant and that it was a matter for the jury.
A paramedic Monique Barnett told Tasmanian Police internal investigations officers on August 18 that Mr Apted told her there were no weapons involved in the fight.
Sergeant Paul Thomas said Mr Apted told him on the day that there had been an incident with [his son] and he had gone there and when he got out of the car this bloke came at him.
A video interview between Mr Apted and officers from Tasmania Police professional standards on September 1 was played. The interview was the basis of the pervert justice charge
Mr Apted in a prepared statement claimed that he told Mr Obeid that he was a police officer but that Mr Obeid said he didn't care.
He said Mr Obeid threatened to "cut him and throw hands" [fight] and that he was under the influence of drugs.
"I genuinely believed our lives were under threat, I was alarmed about the impending danger," he said.
He said that knives were the most common weapon used and that he had no option but to use force.
"Other options could have resulted in death or serious injury," he said.
The professional standards officers suggested to Mr Apted that he had not told Mr Obeid that he was a police officer until one minute and 35 seconds into the footage.
He said: "You f---ed with the person c---, I'm a police officer."
Mr Apted agreed that the language he used to Mr Obeid was inapproriate.
On Tuesday the jury heard that Mr Apted said to Mr Obeid: "you f---ing piece of shit...you want to have a crack at my boy?"
He said he had struck Mr Obeid to prevent him pulling a knife.
Mr Apted said that in the fight he suffered a broken nose, and orbital bones which caused his eye to collapse.
He said that he was pretty disappointed that police had not followed up so that he could make a complaint against Mr Obeid.
Halfway through the interview the officers played the footage to Mr Apted and asked him if he could have walked away.
"No, I don't think so, it all happened so quickly, he was quite focused, he had one intention and one intention only and that was to fight somebody," Mr Apted said.
Mr Apted terminated the interview.
Mr Apted gave evidence in court that Mr Obeid was throwing rocks at his son's car.
Under cross examination by Ms Pennington he denied that he had tailored his version to enable a self defence argument.
"Incorrect," Mr Apted said.
The case will be summed up by counsel and Justice Pearce on Thursday.
