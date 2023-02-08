Tassie team on a roll at National Cricket Inclusion Championships

Tasmania has made a cracking start to their Cricket Australia National Cricket Inclusion Championships in Brisbane.
The Intellectual Disability division team, which features five players from the North, have won their first four Twenty20 matches.
Tassie accounted for Queensland by eight wickets on Wednesday after keeping them to 7-82 and then scoring 2-83.
South Launceston's Justin Nilon took 2-4 from his one over before opening the batting and making two runs.
On Sunday, Tasmania defeated South Australia by eight wickets in game one.
South Launceston's Kobe Arrowsmith took 2-14 from four overs as Tassie kept the South Aussies to 8-76.
South's Connor Sheppard opened and made 19 from 27 balls, including two fours, as Tasmania posted 2-79.
Tassie then beat NSW by 49 runs on Monday after posting 4-142 and then restricting their opposition to 93 runs.
Sheppard, batting at first-drop, made 48 from 51 balls, including three fours.
Arrowsmith claimed 1-14 from two overs while Mowbray's Harry Colgrave snared 1-23 from two overs.
Then South Launceston's Hayden Hill took 2-6 from his five balls.
Tuesday saw Tasmania overcome Western Australia by 10 wickets, after keeping them to 9-70.
Sheppard scored 33 from 46 balls, including three fours, as Tassie raced to 0-71.
Arrowsmith and Colgrave are playing at the titles for the first time.
Tassie takes on Victoria on Thursday.
