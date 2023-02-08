A single mum who received a brain injury surviving a violent attack in 2009 and has sat waiting on the social housing list for the past seven years is being forced to vacate her unit after the landlord sought to double her rent.
Tammy Temple has been living in the privately rented unit in Hobart for the past few years with her nine year-old daughter, but has now been asked to vacate by the end of the month, after the landlord decided to renovate and double the rent.
Tammy's mother, Dianne, said paying the new $400-$500 in rent on a disability pension was impossible.
"[The situation] puts strain on me, with always having to worry about her. Her grandad stresses and he's got a pacemaker," Dianne said.
Minister of Education, Roger Jaensch, said the government was aware of Ms Temple's case.
"Homes Tasmania has been working with that case, outlining the range of options that were available, including rapid rehousing but also other placements," he said.
It is understood that the main reason Ms Temple has waited so long is because of her preference for housing near her mother.
"I'm basically her carer - without me she can't go shopping, get groceries or do simple things, she has to be close to me otherwise she wouldn't be out the door," Dianne said.
But she confirmed that they now have widened the areas Tammy is willing to live.
Labor housing spokesperson Ella Haddad said it was a "travesty" a single mother and serious assault victim was left to wait so long.
"She lives on a disability pension because of a horrific attack that left her with an acquired brain injury, which means she needs support ... and at the end of this month, she has nowhere to go," Ms Haddad said.
The government's failure to look after a priority victim like Tammy was a sign of the government's mismanagement of housing, Ms Haddad said.
Stephen Hill, operations manager at Launceston City Mission, said there were many similar cases of vulnerable people languishing on wait lists for social housing in the North and North-West of the state.
He said limiting the suburbs applicants were willing to live in could lengthen waits on the list if the housing options in those areas were limited.
"The reform work in the last few years is putting more emphasis on proactive contact to help people who might have had that as a barrier in the past, and working with them to find ways around that," he said.
