The state government says it has a plan to deal with the potential of COVID transmission in Tasmanian schools, despite the Greens expressing concerns about the safety of staff and students.
As students returned to school for 2023 after the summer holidays, Education Minister Roger Jaensch said that the risk of COVID infection was low.
"Public Health at the moment, I understand, rates the risk of COVID infection in our broader community as low at this stage.
"Our schools are an extension of our community, and the young people and the teachers who are coming into our schools today live in that community where the risk is low."
Mr Jaensch assured parents, students and teachers that the government had a COVID plan for schools.
"We do have ventilation for our school rooms, both through natural ventilation and through the use of air purifiers, fans and heaters as needed to keep air circulating through our schools.
"We have protocols around maintaining hand hygiene and covering your coughs and sneezes, as we learned over the last couple of years, and also rules about staying at home if you've got symptoms and are at risk of passing on any illness from students or teachers to their peers and colleagues.
"We will be supporting our schools; certainly, they've got supplies of RATs and masks that are available to them so that they can keep those disciplines up, and each school will be able to adapt the broader schools plan to their individual circumstances."
Greens Leader Cassy O'Connor said she was concerned about the risk COVID posed to Tasmanian students.
"It's an exciting day for Tasmanian students.
"About 60,000 young people have gone back to school today.
"But there'll be many Tasmanian parents who are worried about sending their children into classrooms."
Ms O'Connor was worried that the government was being too blasé around the risk of COVID in schools.
"The 'she'll be right' attitude from the Rockliff government ensured at least 60,00 COVID infections in our schools last year; that 'she'll be right' attitude means that around 40 per cent of Tasmanian students between the ages of five and 15 are either unvaccinated or have only had one dose.
"We need a real focus here on the health of our children.
"They trust us to look after them, and Tasmanians need to be able to trust their governments to tell the truth about COVID, the risk of reinfection, the risk to children, and what they are doing to keep things safe."
