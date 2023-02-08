The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Theressa Johns is hoping to give people with disabilities in Launceston more opportunities

CM
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated February 8 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Theressa Johns, a disability support worker, wants to create inclusive events for people with disabilities. Picture by Paul Scambler

Theressa Johns is hoping to give people with disabilities in Launceston more opportunities to socialise in an inclusive setting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CM

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.