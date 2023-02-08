Theressa Johns is hoping to give people with disabilities in Launceston more opportunities to socialise in an inclusive setting.
Having been a support worker for the last five years, Ms Johns found that people with disabilities had few social opportunities and weren't getting to experience the "little things" that others take for granted like going out and making new friends.
"I just really wanted to put people in touch with each other and expand their community access," she said.
To overcome this, she founded HYPE Disability Events to create inclusive social events for people with disabilities.
HYPE stands for "Helping Your Personality Evolve."
Her first event will be an over 18s disco this month which will be organised with consideration for participants' disabilities.
"They can be supported by people who know how to support them," Ms Johns said. She says the biggest challenges she faced in setting up this initiative was funding and finding an appropriate venue.
She hopes that with more resources, she'll be able to organise one inclusive event per month and hopes to reach people from a broad age and disability range.
Future events might include games, craft, anime dress ups and karaoke.
Ms Johns hopes these events will boost participants' confidence enough to attend larger events with the wider community.
For her first event, Ms Johns received support from Futures Isle who have provided a warehouse space for the upcoming disco.
Emiliee Rigby, a director at Futures Isle, said that her organisation is a "support system" for someone who "has an idea or an initiative that they want to get off the ground."
The organisation receives funding from the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations for their Entrepreneurship Facilitator's Program.
Ms Rigby said Ms Johns had "an incredible vision and an incredible heart for creating inclusive events."
"We're really keen to support people with a vision in Tasmania," Ms Rigby said.
HYPE's 18+ disco will take place on 20 February 6-8pm at the Futures Isle building in Invermay. For more information, visit the HYPE Disability Events Tas Facebook page.
