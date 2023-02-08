Reserve Bank out of touch on rates

PHILIP Lowe in his wisdom has increased interest rates yet again in a somewhat forlorn hope of reining in inflation. We went through Keating's 17 per cent and while it's only about 4 per cent at the moment I know it's all relative. For the life of me I can't imagine what people are going to do.
To my mind, many families are going to find it impossible to absorb more mortgage pain and those who have rental properties will put up the rents to the detriment of those who are reliant on renting. In either case, I think there will be many more homeless people with nowhere to go and also many loved pets having to be surrendered.
No doubt those in the RBA are well paid and won't suffer the pain of the majority of the population and I wonder if they really know what they are doing!
Glennis Sleurink, Launceston
FOR some time now, there has been ongoing debate concerning the lack of affordable housing for low income earners, along with the unacceptably high cost of weekly rental rates demanded by landlords.
Years ago, social housing for low income earners was approved and provided through the Housing Department, following the tenant successfully meeting a means test, based on low income. It was discovered some time back, that many tenants were still occupying social housing even though their income had risen overtime to above that demanded in the means test and their rental payments weren't in sync with their increased income and ability to pay more.
Many of these tenants were offered the opportunity to purchase their rented property. The resultant consequence being a reduced number of available housing stock to those low income earners, entitled and eligible for social housing. I wonder how many of those who purchased their original social housing still occupy them and (if any) have been turned into Airbnb short term accommodation?
Could this be one of the reasons for the current problem, which contributes to the lack of affordable social housing to those in real need?
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
IF I was one of the voters who voted for Lidia Thorpe, who stood as a Green at the last federal election, I would be extremely annoyed. She probably realised that she wouldn't get voted in as an Independent so threw in her lot with the Greens.
Now in parliament, she has turned her back on the party that supported her in the election and Green voters, and has turned her political allegiance to herself, as an Independent.
Once elected, whether state or federal politics, a person should stay with the party that supported them and that the voters voted them in to. From her comments during her announcement of leaving the Greens, her focus is going to be on the grassroots black sovereign movement and nothing else. And of course radical Tasmanian aboriginal Nala Mansell agrees with her decision.
Ms Mansell has called for designated First nation seats in Parliament, as have other radical indigenous people, rather the Voice in Parliament. She might think designated seats is a good idea but what a bun fight it would be who of the First Nations community would fill those seats. Just in Tasmania, the various aboriginal communities don't interact positively on many issues, so it would be hard nationally to decide who gets those seats.
Alan Leitch, Austins Ferry
CONGRATULATIONS to the organisers of the two-day event celebrating World Wetlands Day at the Tamar Island Wetland Centre (The Examiner, Feb 2).
Liberal MLC for Windermere, Nick Duigan, said "the estuary was a popular attraction for locals and tourists because of the available leisure activities" and describes the Centre as a "pivotal asset". He is so right.
It is worth noting that it was not that long ago that that very section of the Kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary was, just like Moulting Lagoon on Tasmania's east coast, littered with duck shooting hides.
The estuary duck hides were banished from the area some years ago resulting in, with much good work done by far sighted people, the Tamar Island Wetlands Centre becoming one of Tasmania's most visited tourist locations.
This is proof alone that preserving our environment for waterbirds rather than slaughtering them for so called "sport and recreation" can result in direct financial benefit for the state.
Such a shame the same philosophy could not also be applied to the duck hides at Moulting Lagoon.
Jim Collier, Legana
I FIND it truly amazing that the Launceston City Council can donate large sums of money to events and list these events on their Launceston events pages.
When it comes to the Launceston Cup (a traditional event in Launceston for some 150 years) the council makes no mention of this major event, an event that brings substantial financial benefits to the business community of Launceston.
James Wimmer, Launceston
