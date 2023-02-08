The Examiner

Reserve Bank out of touch on rates

Updated February 9 2023 - 11:46am, first published February 8 2023 - 1:37pm
Rising interest rates putting pressure on households

PHILIP Lowe in his wisdom has increased interest rates yet again in a somewhat forlorn hope of reining in inflation. We went through Keating's 17 per cent and while it's only about 4 per cent at the moment I know it's all relative. For the life of me I can't imagine what people are going to do.

